UPSC CMS 2019 Results Out: Here's How to Check Score

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Service 2019 scores for the candidates who couldn’t pass the exam. Those who took the UPSC CMS 2019 exam can check their score by visiting the commission’s official website www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC in its official notification states that the scores and other details of the non-recommended willing candidates, who made it to the final stage of an examination, have been disclosed in order to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates. However, it added, “the Commission assumes no further responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which the above information related to candidates, is utilized by other private or public organizations”.

The commission has also disclosed the name, roll number, personal details, qualification details, marks scored in the exam as well as, address and contact details of the candidates who have opted to disclose their information on the commission’s website. The details of 726 candidates have been made available on the website. The scores that have been mentioned in the list is out of 600 marks.

Here’s the direct link to check the UPSC CMS 2019 score for non-recommended candidates

As per the official statement of the Commission, the information will be available on the website for one year. The Commission had declared the final results of the CMS 2019 in December 2019 itself. A total of 798 candidates were recommended for an appointment in order of merit. However, later, in March 2021, the commission recommended other 97 candidates fill up the remaining posts based on the basis of CMS 2019.

“As now sought by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Commission hereby recommends 97 candidates, which includes 31 General, 54 Other Backward Classes, 06 Scheduled Caste, 01 Scheduled Tribes, and 05 Economically Weaker Section" reads the official notification.

