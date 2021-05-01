UPSC CMS 2021 Notification to Release This Week, Keep These Documents Ready

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be releasing the notification for Combined Medical Service (CMS) Exam 2021 on May 5, on its official website upsc.gov.in. The interested candidates willing to appear for the UPSC CMS Exam 2021 must be prepared. The application form will be commenced from May 5 onwards and will conclude on May 25 on the UPSC application portal upsconline.nic.in.

According to the official exam calendar of the UPSC, the CMS 2021 exam will be held on August 29, tentatively. The successful examinees qualifying the exams will be appointed as Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways and Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, Junior Scale Posts in the Central Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council. Check the eligibility criteria and list of documents that you need to keep ready before applying for the UPSC CMS 2021 exam.

UPSC CMS 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must hold an MBBS degree to be eligible for filling up the UPSC CMS 2021 application form. Those who are in their final year/semester of the M.B.B.S. examination may also apply.

Age Limit: The upper age limit must not exceed 32 years.

Medical/physical requirements: Applicants must be physically and medically fit as per the physical/medical standards of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020.

UPSC CMS 2021 Application Form: List of documents that should be kept ready

Scanned copy of recent passport size photograph

Scanned copy of the signature

Scanned copy of the educational certificate

Scanned copy of a valid Photo ID Card like Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

Scanned copy of Birth proof

Last year, a total of 559 vacancies were announced for the post of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer, GDMO, and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service. The candidates can check more details on the UPSC CMS exam 2021 once the official notification is out.

