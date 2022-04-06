UPSC CMS 2022 Notification Today, Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2022 today, April 6. Once it is released, the registration process will begin soon on the official website — upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CMS 2022 application process would end on April 26.

The exam will be held on July 17 to fill nearly 800 vacancies, however, the exact number is yet to be confirmed by the commission. Last year, UPSC filled a total of 838 vacancies for various posts under CMS recruitment. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for government medical-related jobs.

UPSC CMS 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared MBBS exam. Those yet to appear for the final MBBS exam can also apply for UPSC CMS 2022.

Age limit: The upper age limit to apply is 32 years, however, age relaxations are provided for candidates falling under certain reserved categories.

UPSC CMS 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online application form for UPSC CMS 2022

Step 3: Fill the form with the required details

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Save and download the UPSC CMS 2022 filled application form and take a printout for further reference.

UPSC CMS 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 200 for general category candidates. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST and PwD are exempted from paying the application fee.

UPSC CMS 2022: Exam Pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by a personality test, document verification, and a medical exam. The written exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) featuring 500 marks. It will be divided into two papers with each carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each paper will be held for a duration of two hours. While the paper will feature questions from general medicine and pediatrics, paper II will have questions from surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, and preventive and social medicine. The medium of paper will be English only and there is no negative marking.

