UPSC CMS Results 2020 Declared at upsc.gov.in; How to Check

UPSC CMS results 2020 have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The results have been released for UPSC CMS written exam 2020, which was conducted on October 22. Those who have qualified in the UPSC CMS 2020 written exam will have to appear for the interview, after which the UPSC CMS 2020 final merit list will be released.

The shortlisted candidates will have to furnish original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) at the time of UPSC CMS 2020 interview or personality test.

How to check UPSC CMS 2020 results

Step 1: On Google either enter UPSC in the search box or the url, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage in the “What’s New” section, click on Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020, link

Step 3: Click on the link for result PDF

Step 4: Check if your roll number is there in the result

The UPSC has only provided the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. So those who sat for the exam should keep their admit cards handy to match their roll numbers with those given in the UPSC CMS results 2020.

Now, those who have got through in the UPSC CMS written exam 2020 will have to fill a Detailed Application Form which will be made available on the UPSC’s official website from November 24 to December 4 (till 6 pm).

“The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates or documents in support of their eligibility,” said the UPSC.

The schedule of UPSC CMS interview 2020 will be released on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The UPSC has made clear that no request for change in date and time of personality test will be entertained.