UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist DAF Released, Exam by September 7

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application form for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2021. Those interested will have to register themselves latest by September 7. The application form has been made available at the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

A copy of the duly filled form along with all original documents and relevant certificates will have to be produced at the time of the interview or on the last date of the interview. If the documents are not produced, the candidature will be cancelled. All relevant category certificates will also have to be submitted in order to be eligible for relaxation. The age of the eligible candidate must be between 21 years and 32 years.

For submitting the detailed application form online, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a column titled ‘What’s New’. Under this section, a hyperlink that reads ‘DAF: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021’ can be found. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will see a hyperlink to the detailed application form. Click on it

Step 4: Log in with your username and password to access the form

Step 5: Fill the form and attach all relevant documents and certificates, before hitting the submit button

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your own reference

In case there is any application-related query, then the candidate can write to skindo-upsc@gov.in. If there is any technical issue, then the authorities can be informed about it via web-upsc@nic.in. The main examination for the post of Geo-Scientist was held on July 17 and July 18 this year in various parts of India including Delhi, Dispur, Chennai, Bhopal, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Shimla.

