UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Notification 2021: Apply for 170 Posts, All You Need to Know

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the combined geo-scientist. The registration process has begun at the official website upsconline.nic.in and will continue till October 12 by 6 pm.

Applications have been invited for — Geologist, Group A (100 posts), Geophysicist, Group A (50 posts) and Chemist Group A (20 posts). Candidates will have to go through three stages of the exam — prelims, main and interview and successfully clear them to be able to qualify for the job.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as of January 1, 2022. The upper age limit will be relaxable up to a maximum of 7 years in the case of Government servants, 5 years for SC and ST, and 3 years for OBC.

Educational qualification: For Geologist Group ‘A’, they must have a master’s degree in either Geological Science, Geology, Applied Geology, Geo- Exploration, Mineral Exploration, Engineering Geology, Marine Geology, Earth Science and Resource Management, Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies, Petroleum Geosciences or Geochemistry from a UGC recognised University.

For Geophysicist Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’, the must have either MSc in Physics, Applied Physics or MSc in Geophysics, Integrated MSc Exploration Geophysics, MSc in Applied Geophysics, MSc in Marine Geophysics, or MSc (Tech) in Applied Geophysics from a recognised university.

For Chemist Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), they must have MSc in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a UGC recognised university.

For Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’, they must have a master’s degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Marine Geology or Hydrogeology.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates (excepting female, SC, ST and PwD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

UPSC will hold a three-stage exam — the [reliminary exam will be on February 20, 2022. the main exam will be held on June 25 and 26, 2022. The prelims will have objective type questions and feature two papers. Those who clear the prelims will be called for the main exam that will be descriptive type having three papers. Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit. This will be followed by a personality test or interview.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here