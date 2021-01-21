UPSC Combined SO-Steno LDCE 2015 Result: Provisional Selection List for Section Officers, Stenographers Released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined SO-Steno LDCE2015 written exam result on its official website upsc.gov.in. Over 450 candidates have qualified the UPSC Section Officers’/Stenographers’ LDCE 2015 written exam. The UPSC has declared the result in PDF format, which can be downloaded from the official website by searching your name or roll number in the UPSC Section Officers’/Stenographers’LDCE 2015 Written Exam result list to check whether they have qualified the paper or not.

As per the official notification, the mark sheets of the candidates who have not qualified the exam will be made available on the commission’s official website within 15 days from the date of release of the final result. The marksheet of non-selected students will remain available on UPSC's website for a period of 30 days.

According to the official statement of the commission, the candidature of all the qualified candidates for UPSCSection Officers’/Stenographers’LDCE 2015is provisional and subjected to review at any stage of evaluation of service records.

UPSC SO-Steno LDCE 2015 result: How to Check It Online

Step 1:Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.inStep 2: On the home page, click on the link which reads, “Combined SO-Steno (Grade 'B'-Grade-I) LDCE, 2015 Result”Step 3: A new page will open, click on the documents link of the sameStep 4:UPSC SO-Steno LDCE 2015 qualified candidates’ list will be openedStep 5: Download the pdf and search for your name or roll number

Candidates can also check the UPSC SO-Steno LDCE 2015 result directly by clicking on the link.

UPSC has kept some of the candidates’ result under Sealed Cover and is subject to the outcome of the finalisation of OA No. 2773/2015, OA No. 2888/2015 and OA No. 2906/2015 by the Hon’ble Central Administrative Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi. Candidates can contact at UPSC facilitation counter at (011)- 23385271/23381125/23098543 to get information/clarification regarding their result.