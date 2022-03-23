UPSC CSE 2021 Interview From April 5 to May 26, Schedule out at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule of the personality tests (interviews) for candidates who passed the Civil Services Main Examination in 2021. The full schedule have been uploaded by the commission online on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are shortlisted for personal interview round can check the schedule by their roll number on the website. The personal interviews will start from April 5, 2022 and will go on till May 26, 2022.

“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination,

2021 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th March, 2022,

the Commission has decided to commence the personality tests (interviews)

of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 from 05.04.2022. The

e-summon letters of personality tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be

made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s

Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in . No request

for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated

to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," read the commission’s notification.

For the ease of the candidates who are shortlisted, the commission has decided to reimburse travel tickets for outstation candidates for attending interviews. However, candidates are supposed to book their tickets only through authorized travel agents.

Further, the commission added that if a candidate fails to fill up the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be canceled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of UPSC for fresh updates. The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result was announced on March 17 by the commission.

The interview round will be held in two shifts. The first or forenoon shift will be from 9 am and the afternoon shift will be from 1 pm. Candidates need to check their reporting time from the official schedule and attend the PT round accordingly. Candidates need to bring their documents with them for the PT round.

