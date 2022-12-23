UPSC CSE 2022 Interview Schedule Released For 1026 Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview dates of the civil service exams 2022. Those who cleared the mains exam will be able to attend the personal interview round from January 30. As per the official notification, the personal interview schedule for 1,026 candidates has been released on the official website, upsc.gov.in. As many as 1011 posts are up for grabs this time.

The scheduled contains the candidate’s roll number, and date of the interview. has been released on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE personal interview will be held from January 30 and continue till March 10. “The P.T. schedule of 1026 candidates, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview from 30.01.2023 to 10.03.2023, is given below. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours. The P.T. schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in February-2023," reads the official notice.

Candidates who have been allotted forenoon session will have to attend the interview round from 9 am while the afternoon session will begin at 1 PM. “The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the these 1026 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in . No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," the notice added.

Furthermore, the candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview which will be restricted only to the second/ sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). Candidates who have not finally submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate, the commission said.

