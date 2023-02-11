The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2022 personality test schedule. Candidates who are going to appear for the personality test round can check the complete schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE (Main) 2022 result was declared on December 6, last year.

Based on the results, the personality test (interviews) began for 1,026 candidates on January 30. The commission has now released the personality test schedule for another 918 candidates for whom the personality test interviews will be conducted from March 13 to April 21.

“The P.T. schedule of another 918 candidates from 13.03.2023 to 21.04.2023, indicating their Roll Number, Date, and Session of the interview is given below,” reads the official notice. The reporting time of the forenoon (morning) session is 9 am and for the afternoon session, it is at 1 pm. The commission further notified that the personality test schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded by the first week of April.

UPSC CSE Personality Test 2022 schedule: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link available for the PT schedule that is on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying all the details of Personality Test

Step 4: Check and download the interview schedule.

Step 5: Save the page and keep a printout of the PT 2022 schedule for further use.

Additionally, the e-Summon letters of personality tests (interviews) of these 918 candidates will be made available on the commission’s website upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.in shortly. It is to be noted that no request for change in the date and time of the personality test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained by the Commission.

Further, in the official notice, UPSC informed that candidates who are going to appear for an interview will be granted reimbursement towards their travelling expenses which will be restricted only to the Second or Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). For applicants who have not submitted the Detailed Application Form (DAF) II within the stipulated date and time, their candidature will be cancelled.

