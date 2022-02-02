UPSC CSE 2022 Notification, Application Forms to Release Today

UPSC CSE 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release notification for the civil services examination (CSE) 2022 today, February 2 at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The application process for the IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS recruitment will also begin. The application process will remain open till February 22, as per the UPSC calendar.

To be selected for the coveted civil services job, candidates need to clear a preliminary exam followed by mains and interviews. The UPSC Prelims will be held on June 5. For those who clear prelims, the stage 2 exam or mains will be held on December 16, 2022.

UPSC CSE 2022: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should have at least a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Candidates studying in the final year or those awaiting results can also apply, however, while filling the detailed application form for Mains, candidates will have to provide final results for bachelor’s degrees.

Age: Applicants need to be at least 21 years old the upper age limit is 32 years. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories the upper age limit will be relaxed, as per government criteria.

