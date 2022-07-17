UPSC CSE 2022: Top Books That Will Get You Good Score in Civil Services Exam

One of the toughest exams in India, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam requires more than just hard work. It needs adequate planning and a strategy for study material that makes your preparation more profitable with fewer inputs. To give you a head start, we have given below a checklist of the best books, which you can refer to for your UPSC (IAS) mains preparation, slated to be conducted on September 16.

The Indian Economy by SRIRAM’s IAS

First published by Pearson Publishing House in 2019, The Indian Economy study material of SRIRAM’s IAS has been a prominent book for decades. A bestseller in the category, it is in its second edition with one out last month. The book on Indian Economy is accessible offline in bookshops and online on Amazon and Flipkart, priced at Rs 850 and has about 650 pages. Most questions in prelim and main exams are sourced from here.

Indian Polity for Civil Services Examinations by MLaxmikanth (Polity)

Indian Polity by M Laxmikanth requires no introduction. It is one of the most prominent and comprehensive books on the subject and has been a constant bestseller for many years. It has become a must-read book for candidates emerging in various competitive examinations and the CSE specifically.

Indian Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania (Culture)

Indian Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania wraps up the syllabus of Indian Heritage and Culture. The author has delivered a wide-ranged knowledge based on Indian art, paintings, music, and architecture with the assistance of several pictures and diagrams. The text is also endorsed with a surplus of questions that will assist students to prepare for the examination.

International Relations: Pushpesh Pant (International Relations)

This UPSC book wraps up all major events. It is loved by all students emerging for any competitive examinations. The Padma Shri-recipient writer is an academician and historian who retired as a lecturer in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Oxford School Atlas by Oxford Publishers (Geography)

The Oxford school atlas encompasses 200 clear and easy-to-understand maps with 94 thematic maps of India endorsed with charts and diagrams. The atlas includes comprehensive physical and political maps associated with India, new and informative preliminary pages, and substantial coverage of core thematic problems such as climate, wildlife, natural vegetation, agriculture, minerals, industry, demography, human development, and environmental concerns, and natural hazards.

India Year Book (Current Affairs )

India Year Book is formulated by the publication division of the Indian government. This book is an authoritative anthology of complete information about the current affairs of the country, which encompasses crucial dignitaries, state policy, public schemes, and significant data about demographics, trade, economy, and others. Being a government publication, the information submitted is authentic and is also utilised as a reference source by researchers, media, and reputed publications.

A Brief History of Modern India by Rajiv Ahir (Modern India)

A Brief History of Modern India by Rajiv Ahir deals with the events that formed the events after the deterioration of the Mughal empire, the surge of the East India Company, and the beginning of British rule in the country. The significant events – which comprise India’s first war of independence in 1857 to achieving freedom in 1947 – have been structured in a timeline that is simple to understand. If you are running short of time, then you should not miss this book.

Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity, Climate Change & Disaster Management – Dr Ravi Agrahari (Environment)

Published by McGraw Hill, this book describes all major environmental issues and recommends reasonable explanations for those. It prepares aspirants with answers to disaster management-related questions which are substantial in CSE. The otherwise complicated syllabus is easily wrapped up in this single book.

