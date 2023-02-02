CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#IncomeTax#CricketLive#BiggBoss16
Home » News » education-career » UPSC CSE 2023 Notification Out, Check Steps to Apply For 1105 Posts
1-MIN READ

UPSC CSE 2023 Notification Out, Check Steps to Apply For 1105 Posts

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 09:34 IST

New Delhi, India

UPSC CSE prelims application at upsc.gov.in (Representative image)

UPSC CSE prelims application at upsc.gov.in (Representative image)

UPSC CSE 2023: The commission has notified that 1105 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive this time. This is the highest vacancy notified by UPSC in the last seven years

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued an official notification for the civil services exam 2023. Candidates can apply for the UPSC CSE 2023 at upsc.gov.in till February 21 (up to 6:00 PM). The commission will conduct a screening test for selection to the mains examination through the civil services exam (preliminary), which is slated for May 28. The mains exam is expected to be held in November this year, as per the official notice.

The commission has notified that 1105 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive this time. This is the highest vacancy notified by UPSC in the last seven years. Last year, 1011 vacancies were notified. In 2016, it was the last time when the number of vacancies was above 1000. It was 1079. In 2017, it was 980, in 2018 it was 782, in 2019 it was 896 and in 2020, the number of vacancies was 796. In 2021, the number of vacancies was 712.

UPSC CSE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age requirement is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 32 years as on August 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in at least one of the subjects that is botany, chemistry, geology, mathematics, physics, animal husbandry and veterinary science, statistics, and zoology. Or else hold a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, forestry, or engineering from any recognised university.

UPSC CSE 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads - ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’.

Step 3: On the new page, fill Part 1 registration form, pay the fee and upload all the documents.

Step 4: Then select the exam centre and submit the form as instructed.

Step 5: Save and download the UPSC IFS form

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference or use.

UPSC CSE 2023: Application Fee

Those applying for the UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas the SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disability, and female candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee.

Applications will be accepted in online mode only. “Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply,” reads the official notice. Candidates who want can read the notification on the main site.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. Employment News
  2. Govt jobs
  3. jobs in India
  4. Sarkari naukri
first published:February 02, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated:February 02, 2023, 09:34 IST
Read More