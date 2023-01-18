UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims Registration From Feb 1, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

The application process for the UPSC exam of Union Public Service Commission will start from February 1, 2023 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates preparing for the UPSC exam must know the IAS Exam Schedule and Exam Pattern of 2023.

UPSC exam is conducted in three phases – UPSC Prelims, UPSC Mains, and UPSC Interview. Candidates preparing for UPSC 2023 can apply for UPSC prelims exam by February 21, 2023. UPSC Prelims 2023 exam will be held on May 28, 2023.

According to the CSE exam pattern, preliminary exam is the first stage of UPSC selection process which is qualifying in nature. According to the UPSC prelims exam pattern, there will be two papers in the preliminary exam. As per the IAS paper pattern, candidates need to meet UPSC IAS cut-off 2023 for paper 1 whereas, for Paper 2 which is CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test), it is mandatory to secure 33 per cent to get qualified.

UPSC Prelims Paper I: General Studies I Syllabus

1- Current events of national and international importance

2- History of India and the Indian National Movement

3- Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, and Economic

4- Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

5- Economic and social development-sustainable development, poverty, inclusion, demographics, social sector initiatives, etc.

6- General issues on environmental ecology, biodiversity, and climate change

7- General Science

UPSC Prelims Paper II: General Studies II (CSAT) Syllabus

1- Communication skills and interpersonal skills

2- Logical Reasoning and Analytical Skills

3- Decision Making and Problem-Solving

4- General mental ability

5- Basic Numeracy (Numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class 10th Level), Data Interpretation (Charts, Graphs, Tables, Data Sufficiency, etc.) (Class 10th Level)

