UPSC CSE Applications Begin, Know How to Apply for 861 Posts, Exam on June 5

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the applications for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) preliminary round on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for sending the online applications is February 22 up till 6 pm. Candidates can withdraw their applications from March 1 to March 7 till 6 pm. The exam will be held on June 5 to fill 861 posts, the UPSC had said.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 34 vacancies were reserved for persons with the benchmark disability category, 7 for candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 for deaf and hard of hearing, and eight for locomotor disability. The final number of vacancies may change after getting the exact number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities, the UPSC added.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service, among others.

UPSC CSE 2022: Documents needed

— Scanned copy of the photograph of the candidate

— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

— Photo identity card documents such as voter or Aadhar card

UPSC CSE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPSC

Step 2. Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Register using a valid email id, phone number, and your date of birth

Step 4. Fill in the form with the required credentials

Step 5. Upload documents, pay the fee

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the form for further use

UPSC CSE 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 100 but those belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates are exempted from paying the registration fee.

“Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata, and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the ‘first-apply-first allot’ basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice," the notice added.

Candidates must note that no changes are allowed in the online application, once submitted. However, if candidates wish to make any changes, they will have to submit a fresh application with requisite revision by the last date for receipt of the application, February 22. Their registration-id for the latest completely submitted application will be considered for processing and all earlier submitted applications will stand cancelled.

