UPSC CSE 2022 Mains DAF Released: How to Apply, Know Exam Pattern

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2022. Candidates who had qualified for the preliminary examination are eligible to apply for the mains exam. One can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and fill out the DAF-1 form. The last date to submit applications is July 15, till 6 pm.

UPSC conducted the CSE prelims exam 2022 on June 5 at centres across the country. The result for the prelims was declared on June 22. Candidates who had cleared the exam will have to now appear for the mains exam which will be held from September 16 this year.

UPSC CSE DAF 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Step 2: Click on the link for UPSC CSE Mains 2022 DAF.

Step 3: Click on the exam name and register yourself.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

UPSC CSE DAF 2022: Application fee

The application fee for UPSC CSE Main Examination is Rs 200. Female candidates and those who belong to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from paying the fee.

UPSC CSE Mains 2022: Exam Pattern

The UPSC CSE mains examination consists of a written examination followed by an interview or personality test. The written examination will have nine papers consisting of conventional essay-type questions from subjects listed in the notification. Two papers out of these will be of qualifying in nature.

The total weightage of the CSE mains written exam will be 1750 marks. Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be then required to appear for the interview or personality test, the weightage of which is 275 marks. Marks secured by the candidates in the compulsory papers of the written exam (from paper-I to VII) and interview will be counted for ranking.

