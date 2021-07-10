UPSC CSE, IFS 2021: Opt for Exam Centres of Choice from July 12

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will provide the aspirants of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 to change their exam centre, if required. Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic and the travel difficulties, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to the applicants to revise their choice of centres as per their convenience.

The online window to change the choice of exam city will be operational in two phases — the first phase will be from July 12 to July 19 and the second phase will take place from July 26 to July 30. Candidates will be able to change their examination centre by visiting the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must note that their requests for change in the centres will be served on “first apply-first allot" basis. Hence, they must revise their exam centre at the earliest. “Once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. The candidate will then be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones," reads the official statement. The aspirants will be able to change their exam centre by using the registered login credentials.

The UPSC will conduct the CSE and IFS exam 2021 on October 10 at multiple centres across the country. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on June 27, however, it was deferred due to the second wave of Covid-19. The commission has also added additional centres at Almora (Uttarakhand), Srinagar (Uttarakhand), Nasik (Maharashtra)and Surat (Gujarat)for the CSE and IFS exam 2021, keeping in view a large number of candidates.

Earlier, the commission has released the revised calendar for various exams that have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Combined Medical Services exam, which was supposed to be held on August 29, is now scheduled for November 21. For more details, visit the official portal of UPSC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here