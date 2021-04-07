UPSC CSE Interviews from April 26, Commission to Pay for Airfare of Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the interview exams for UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020. The final leg of selection the interview rounds will be held from April 26. The call letters or e-summon for the UPSC CSE Interview 2020 will be available shortly at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. “No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," the official notice read.

Considering the current COVID 19 pandemic situation, the competent authority has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ airfare for traveling by Air India or any other private airlines to the outstation candidates for attending interviews. Air Tickets booked through Private travel agents including MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo, Ease My Trip etc. will not be reimbursed, as per the official notice.

The nearest airport will be determined on the basis of the address given by the candidates in their Detailed Application Forms (DAFs). Further, second or sleeper class train fare (Mail Express) will be reimbursed if the candidate perform their journey by Rail irrespective of class in accordance with para 132 of service rule, according to UPSC.

The detailed schedule based on roll number is released at the official website of UPSC. Candidates can check by following these steps -

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘UPSC Civil services interview’ under ‘whats new’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Meanwhile, UPSC has released the official notification for Indian Engineering Service, Indian Statistic Services today. Through IES 2021 exam, UPSC expects to fill 215 vacancies including seven vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Through Indian Economic Services a total of 15 posts will be filled and for Indian Statistical Services 11 posts are advertised.

