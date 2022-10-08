UPSC CSE: List of Must-know Articles From the Indian Constitution to Ace Civil Service Exam

UPSC Mains tests the candidates’ knowledge in various fields, including general knowledge, history, politics, etc. One of the most critical domains for any UPSC candidate is knowing about the Indian Constitution. It fetches marks in prelims and mains and a significant portion of the interview can take place on it.

The Constitution contains principles as well as provisions for a variety of subjects like rights, duties, institutions and their relationships etc. These details are contained in about 450 Articles (2022), although originally, there were 395 Articles. While all political concepts embedded in the Constitution must be understood crystal-clearly, there is no need to remember too many Articles.

As Indian Polity is considered a principal subject, aspirants must have a fair idea about the nature and salient features of the Indian Constitution, like Fundamental Rights, federalism, judicial review and activism, Separation of Powers, among others.

List of Articles in the Indian Constitution

Here’s a list of the essential Articles in the Indian Constitution that UPSC aspirants should know before appearing in the exam:

Article 1 is about Bharat – India, shall be a Union of States.

Article 3 contains the procedure for affecting five types of changes: how to create or abolish a state or Union Territory; change their boundaries, area and name.

Regarding Fundamental Rights, Article 14 for Equality, Article 19 for Freedom, Article 21 about Life and Personal Liberty, Article 25 for Right to Worship and Article 32, where every person has the right to seek a constitutional remedy from the Supreme Court when FRs are violated.

Article 51A under Fundamental Duties would be necessary.

Due to the presidential election, which took place recently in 2022, Articles 54 and 55 can be topical.

Article 72, Presidential Mercy, is necessary due to the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the Governor’s mercy powers.

Article 161 states the Power of the Governor to grant pardons, etc., and suspend, remit, or commute sentences in some instances. (Perarivalan case 2022 makes Articles 72 and 161 significant)

Article 280 is vital, it deals with the Finance Commission.

Other than Articles, a few sections essential to know is Section 124A of the IPC related to sedition. Besides, Section 9A is crucial as it highlights the Representation of People Act 1951 because of Hemant Soren and the possibility of disqualification.

Furthermore, students must also stay updated about the ones which are trending or are in the news so that they can apply these Articles to current developments. The examination as of now, both prelims and Mains is not Article centred, it is concept-centred. Therefore, it is unnecessary to remember so many Articles, however, concepts need to be very clear.

— Authored by Sriram Srirangam, Founder & Director, SRIRAM’s IAS

