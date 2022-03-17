UPSC CSE Mains 2021 Result in March Fourth Week, Interview from April 5

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam result 2021 will be released in the fourth week of March at the official website — upsc.gov.in. Further, the interviews or the personality tests of the selected candidates will begin in the first week of April.

UPSC has also provided the roll numbers for candidates who have qualified for the personality test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

After the CSE Main exam result is released, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the commission’s website for a limited period of time. Candidates who would qualify the interview will have to submit his/her DAF-II thereafter.

“Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced from 5th April, 2022, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available shortly," reads the notice.

Besides, the e-Summon letters of the interviews of the candidates will be made available in due course of time at the official portal. “The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in). No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission," the notice added.

The marks sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result, that is after the personality tests are conducted. It will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

