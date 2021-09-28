UPSC CSE Marks Revealed, Check How Much Did Topper Score

After releasing the result for the civil services exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed marks scored by candidates. Those who appeared for the exam can check their score at upsc.gov.in.

The rank 1 holder Shubhak Kumar has got a final score of 1054. Of these, he has obtained 878 in written and 176 in the personality test. Between rank 1 and rank 2 there is a gap of only two marks. The rank 2 holder Jagrati Awasthi has obtained more marks in the personality test round at 193, however, her marks in the written exam were 859. Check detailed marks of top 150 rank holders below -

Rank 1: Shubham Kumar - 1054 (written: 878, PT: 176)

Rank 2: Jagrati Awasthi - 1052 (written: 859, PT: 193)

Rank 3: Ankita Jain - 1051 (written: 839, PT: 212)

Rank 4: Yash Jaluka - 1046 (written: 851, PT: 195)

Rank 5: Mamata Yadav - 1042 (written: 855, PT: 187)

Rank 6: Meera K - 1041 (written: 835, PT: 206)

Rank 7: Praveen Kumar - 1041 (written: 835, PT: 206)

Rank 8: Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai - 1040 (written: 858, PT: 18)

Rank 9: Apala Mishra - 1031 (written 816, PT: 215)

Rank 10: Satyam Gandhi - 1028 (written: 827, PT: 201)

In 2019, Pradeep Singh had secured rank 1 in Civil Services Exam with a score of 52.9% or 1072. He had scored 158 out of 275 marks in the personality test (interview) and 914 out of 1750 marks in UPSC written examination

This year, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The top rank has been obtained by Shubham Kumar. The topper is from Katihari, Bihar. He is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay. This is his second attempt. He had earlier appeared for Civil Services in 2019 and obtained 290 rank.

