UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Unofficial Answer Key Out, Cut off Likely to be Higher Than Last Year, Say Experts

The unofficial answer key of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE prelims 2022 is out. As per the exam analysis by experts, the question paper can be considered relatively easier than last year, however, some questions were in the range of moderate to difficult level. The cut off is predicted to be in the range of 90-95 this year, which is higher than last years’ cut off — 87.54 for general category.

The environment and science and technology related questions dominated the question paper with 31 questions in total. The focus was on IT and communication as many questions were framed from these areas, says Sarmad Mehraj, Vice President, Product (UPSC) at BYJU’S.

Further, the scope of using elimination techniques was removed due to a new pattern of options. For instance, previously, the candidates had the chance of arriving at an answer by eliminating one or two options. This year, for at least 8 questions, instead of asking if 1 or 2 is correct or incorrect, the UPSC options were — only one pair is correctly matched, only 2 pairs are correctly matched etc. This would impact the cut off, adds Mehraj.

History was another focus area where the focus was on Buddhism, Jainism, temples, literature and texts, Mongols, early British expansion, constitutional history, revolutionaries, Sangam literature, Mauryan dynasty. Some of the questions can be termed difficult to answer.

The questions on Indian polity and economy were relatively easier than previous years. Current affairs continued to be the focus of these subjects as the UPSC asked questions on deputy speaker, attorney general for India, banking, and many more. From Indian polity, as many as 11 questions were asked.

A total of 16 questions were asked from economics while 10 questions were asked from geography. The questions were less conceptual, and a mix of factual and location-based questions were asked. A jump was witnessed in the International relations portion of the CSE syllabus wherein a total of 14 questions were asked. Questions were asked on Afghanistan, Central Asia, East Europe and Africa.

UPSC CSE 2022: Unofficial Answer Key

The exam was held on Sunday in two shifts. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible to sit for the UPSC CSE mains. Meanwhile, the UPSC CSE 2021 result have been announced recently. Shruti Sharma, a resident of New Delhi has topped the civil services exam. In fact, the top three spots have been secured by female candidates this year.

