UPSC Declares Schedule for Engineering Services Interview 2020 at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the exam schedule for the interview round of the Engineering Services 2020 recruitment. The interviews for the UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020 will start from March 8. Candidates who qualified the written exam can check the interview schedule on the website https://upsc.gov.in/. On the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the UPSC Engineering Services main exam, they have now been shortlisted for the interview round.

If you would like to check the schedule of the UPSC Engineering Services interview round, then you can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage in the ‘What’s New’ section, you will find a link titled ‘Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020.’ Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the document next to interview schedule

Step 4: The interview schedule will open. Check your roll number and the date, day and time of your interview

Step 5: Download the schedule and take a print out of the same for future reference

The interviews will be starting from March 8 and will continue till March 30. The list has been prepared for different branches such as Mechanical, Civil, Electronics and Telecommunications and Electrical engineering. UPSC Engineering Services candidates can move to their section and check the schedule.

As many as 371 candidates have been called for the UPSC Engineering Services interview round from the Civil Engineering branch. UPSC Engineering Services interview round will also be for 185 candidates from the Electrical Engineering branch and 204 from the Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering branch. Lastly, 109 candidates from the mechanical branch will be taking the UPSC Engineering Services interview exam.

The result for the Mains exam for Combined Engineering Services was declared last month.