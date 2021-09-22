UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist 2022 Notifications Today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release notification for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2022 and Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022 today. The applications forms for both notifications will be released today, September 22 and will continue till October 12. Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in. Both the exams are scheduled to be held on February 20.

As per rules, in order to be eligible for ESE, the candidate needs to be at least 21 years old. The upper age is capped at 30 years, however, those belonging to the reserved category will get relaxations in the upper age limit.

For the geo-scientist exam, applicants should have a graduate-level degree and for engineering services, applicants must have obtained a degree in engineering from a university recognised by UGC.

An application fee of Rs 200 is applicable per candidate. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will be exempted from paying fee.

