UPSC EPFO 2020 Admit Card Release Postponed Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the postponement of the Enforcement Officer (EO) and Accounts Officer (AO) exam. The Commission in an official statement mentioned that the date of the examination, originally scheduled on May 9, is being postponed till further notice. This decision has been taken in lieu of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

UPSC also mentioned that the revised date of the examination will be updated on the official website. Since the date of exam has been postponed, the date of release of the UPSC EPFO 2020 admit card too has been deferred. Originally, the admit card for UPSC EPFO was scheduled to be released on April 16.

The hall ticket includes details like name, roll number, exam venue, exam timings, exam guidelines and other details. In case of any discrepancy in personal details in the UPSC EPFO 2020 admit card, the candidate must write to the authorities and get the issue resolved. The duration of the UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam is two hours. The medium of the paper is both Hindi and English. The exam of 300 marks has a negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer.

Lets take a look at the syllabus of UPSC EPFO Exam 2020:

General English

Indian Freedom Struggle

Current Events and Developmental Issues

Indian Polity and Economy

General Accounting Principles

Industrial Relations and Labour Laws

General Science and knowledge of Computer applications

General Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude

Social Security in India

Whenever the admit card for the UPSC EPFO Exam 2020 is released, the candidate can follow these simple steps to download it:

Step 1: Choose any internet browser and search for Union Public Service Commission’s official website, www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink that reads, “e - Admit Card: ENFORCEMENT OFFICER/ACCOUNTS OFFICER, E.P.F.O., 2020”. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your personal details including Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth. Hit the submit button

Step 4: On a new page, you will see an option to download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2020

Step 5: Download and take a print of the admit card.

