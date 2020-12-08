UPSC EPFO Exam 2020: Commission Allows Candidates to Opt for Revised Exam Centres

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has put out a notification regarding option to submit revised choice for the recruitment test for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO) or Accounts Officer (AO). Those who have registered for the UPSC EO/AO recruitment test can submit their revised choice of centre. “The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing Centres as well as new centres which have been added,” said the UPSC.

The window for submitting the revised choice of centres for UPSC EPFO Exam 2020 will be operational in two phases. In the first phase, candidates will be able to fill UPSC EPFO Exam 2020 choices from December 15 to December 21. The window for the second phase will open from December 29 to January 4, 2021. They will be able to do so by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC EO/AO exam for the Employees' Provident Fund Organization will be held on May 9, 2021. The UPSC EPFO Exam 2020 paper will be conducted in offline mode. There are total 421 vacancies on offer.

The UPSC EPFO 2020 recruitment test will take place at 72 centres across India. In the first phase, 49 centres having available capacity will be opened, while in the second phase, other centres will be opened after adjusting the options given by the candidates.

“The candidates may please note that their requests for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of "first apply-first allot" basis,” said the Commission.

Those who don’t get an exam centre of their choice due to ceiling will have to choose a centre from the remaining venues. The Commission has extended this facility in view of the large number of candidates and requests received from them for changing their centres. They also requested for open centres at Kolkata and Jaipur being more than their capacity.

The exam schedule for the UPSC EO/AO recruitment 2020 was revised because of the COVID-19 pandemic.