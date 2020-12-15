UPSC EPFO Exam 2020: Window to Change Test Centre Activated at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the window to change the test centre for enforcement officer/account officer (EPFO) recruitment 2020 on its official website at upsconline.nic.in. Those who successfully applied for UPSC EPFO exam 2020 can now change their test centre preferences by using their application number and other required login details till 5.30 pm on December 21. Candidates must know that this is the last opportunity to change the UPSC EPFO 2020 test centre, as no further extension will be provided for the same.

According to the instructions released by the commission, the candidates, who are not interested to change their UPSC EO/AO 2020 test centres, do not need to log into the test centres change window.

UPSC EPFO 2020 exam centre: How to apply for a change

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link which reads, ONLINE REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF CENTRE FOR ENFORCEMENT OFFICER / ACCOUNTS OFFICER RECRUITMENT TEST, EPFO – 2020

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link provided below the column ‘To change of centre’

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on yes

Step 5: Enter your UPSC EPFO application number and the required detail

Step 6: A new page will be opened, make the change of test centre as per your preferences and key in the other details and submit

Step 7: Once you submit the change of test centre, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number and email id. Enter the OTP and confirm the change

Candidates can change the UPSC EPFO Test Centre 2020 directly from here.

To read the official notification for the change of UPSC EO/AO test centre 2020, click on the link provided here.

In case of any difficulties while exercising the option to change the UPSC EO/AO 2020 test centres, candidates should immediately contact the concerning authority at oracell-upsc@gov.in.

UPSC EPFO 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted in May 2021.