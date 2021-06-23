UPSC EPFO Revised Dates Announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the new examination schedule for the Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enforcement officer recruitment 2020. As per the official statement, the EPFO enforcement officer exam will be conducted on September 5. As many as 421 vacancies were announced to be filled through this recruitment test.

UPSC has released the EPFO enforcement officers notification in January 2020. The examination will be conducted in offline mode at 72 centres across the country. The exam was earlier supposed to be held on May 9, 2021, however, it has been postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UPSC EPFO enforcement officer exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode and the students will have to mark their answer in an OMR sheet. The exam is of two hours duration. The test will be an objective type with multiple choices type questions. The medium of the exam will be bilingual, that is, Hindi and English. The test will carry a total of 300 marks. There will be a penalty for every wrong answer, which means one-third of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The questions will be asked from general English, Indian freedom struggle, current events and developmental issues, Indian polity and economy, general accounting principles, industrial relations and labour laws, general science and knowledge of computer applications, general mental ability and quantitative aptitude and social security in India.

Candidates qualifying in the written test will be further called for personal interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the 75:25 weightage of the written test and interview.

