UPSC ESE Main Result 2020 Declared at upsc.gov.in; How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission has released the result of Engineering Services (Main) examination 2020. Those who appeared for UPSC ESE Main 2020 can check their result by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The Commission conducted ESE Main 2020 on October 18.

Those who have cleared the Main exam will have to appear for the interview or personality test. The results have been announced for Electronics and Telecom Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

How to check UPSC ESE Main 2020 result

Step 1: Type UPSC and select the link for the Commission’s website in the search result

Step 2: Go to What’s New section you will see the link for written result of Engineering Services examination 2020

Step 3: Click on the result link and then on the PDF link

Step 4: Keep your admit card handy to match your roll numbers with those mentioned in the result

The candidature of the shortlisted applicants is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. Those who appear for the personality test will have to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc.

Shortlisted candidates are also required to fill Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in from December 24 to January 5, 2021 (till 6 pm).

“The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the online DAF and submit the same online,” said the UPSC in a notification.

https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-ESEM-20-Engl-111220.pdf

The Commission will announce the schedule for the interview in due course. Interview date will be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter.

The UPSC has clarified that No request for a change in the date and time of the personality test will be entertained.

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of the final result.