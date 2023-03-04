The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Services (ESE) Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC ESE preliminary exam can check and download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The ESE preliminary examination was conducted on February 19. Applicants whose roll numbers are mentioned on the list provided have qualified for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023. “Candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on 25th June 2023,” reads the official notice.

As per the notification, the UPSC ESE main exam will be held on June 25. Candidates can download their e‐admit cards from the UPSC website about 3 weeks before the start of the Engineering Services (main) examination 2023.

UPSC ESE Preliminary Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official page of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the UPSC ESE preliminary result 2023 link that is on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, a PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Step 4: Save and download the PDF file.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the UPSC ESE Preliminary Result 2023 for further reference.

The marks and cut‐off marks of the preliminary examination will be uploaded on UPSC’s official page after the declaration of the final result of the Engineering Services Examination 2023. No request for a change of centre or discipline for main examination will be entertained by the commission under any circumstances.

The mains exam is conducted in the written mode for a total of 600 marks. The exam consists of two papers from engineering disciplines. Out of a total of eight questions, candidates will have to attempt five questions. There is no negative marking in the exam. However, candidates must note that up to 5 per cent marks may be deducted in case of illegible handwriting.

Read all the Latest Education News here