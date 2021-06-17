UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 on July 18, Check Schedule

The preliminary test for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2021 will be conducted on July 18. The examination time-table and subject codes has been released on the official website of UPSC. The UPSC ESE 2021 is being held to fill a total of 215 vacancies.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions. The first one will be held between 10 am and 12 noon, while the second session will start from 2 pm and will go on till 5 pm.

During the first session, the general studies and engineering aptitude paper will be held. This will be an objective type paper and will be for 200 marks. In the second session, the exam for engineering disciplines will be conducted for 300 marks. Aspirants who clear this round of exam will be shortlisted for the main exam, followed by the interview round. Only those candidates who clear all rounds will be shortlisted for the position.

The commission chooses candidates for Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Power Engineering Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services.

In the main exam, there will be two conventional type discipline-specific engineering papers. This exam will be held for a period of three hours and each paper will be for 300 marks. The one who qualifies this exam will then make it to the interview round or the final Personality Test round which will be for 200 marks.

In case there is any confusion regarding any detail of the exam, then the candidate must contact through the official UPSC website. Admit card for the exam will also be released on the official website.

