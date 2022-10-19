UPSC ESE Prelims 2023 Timetable Released, Engineering Service Exam on February 19

The UPSC ESE prelims exam 2023 timetable has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. According to the schedule, the exam will be held in two shifts on February 19. The engineering service preliminary examination schedule has been announced via UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

The first shift for general studies and engineering aptitude exam or paper-I will be conducted from 10 am to noon. The second shift for civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, and telecom, engineering (discipline-specific paper) or paper II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Both papers will be objective in nature. The first paper will be worth 200 marks, while the second paper will be worth 300 marks.

The shift I will last two hours and shift II will last three hours. In addition to the timetable, the commission has also released the code numbers for various disciplines, including civil, electrical, mechanical, and elec and telecom engineering.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 schedule: Steps to download

The UPSC Engineering Services Exam date sheet can be downloaded by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1. Go to the online portal of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 timetable link available on the home page.

Step 3. Candidates will be directed to a new page where they can confirm the dates.

Step 4. Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates can view exam dates, syllabi, and patterns, in the released UPSC ESE 2023 schedule. To make it more convenient for you, here’s a direct link to check the timetable. Those who pass the preliminary examination will be eligible for the main examination. The dates of these examinations will be announced later. There are approximately 327 open positions, 11 of which are for people with benchmark disabilities.

