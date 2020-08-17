UPSC Exam Calendar 2021: Civil Services (Prelims) to be Held on June 27; CSE (Main) to Commence from Jan 8

UPSC Exam Calendar 2021 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calendar for 2021. Those who want to appear for any examination conducted by the UPSC can download the calendar from its official website at upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, Civil Services (Main) exam 2020 will be held on January 8,9,10, 16 and 17, 2021, while the Indian Forest Service (Main) exam 2020 will be conducted between February 28 and March 9, 2021.

The Commission will hold Civil Services (Prelims) exam 2021 on June 27, 2021, and main exam 2021 from September 17, 2021.

Indian Forest Service (Prelims) exam 2021 will be held on June 27, 2021 and main exam 2021 will be conducted from November 21.

Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam (I) 2021 will take place on February 7, 2021 and CDS (II) will be held on November 14, 2021.

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 will be conducted on April 18, 2021, while NDA and NA (II) will be held on September 5, 2021.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Prelims) exam 2021 will be conducted on February 21, 2021 and main exam will commence from July 17, 2021.

Indian Economic Service or Indian Statistical exam 2021 will take place on July 16, 2021.

The prelims of Engineering Service exam 2021 will be conducted on July 18, 2021, and main on October 10, 2021.

The UPSC will conduct Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) exam 2021 on August 8, 2021, while Combined Medical Services exam 2021 on August 29, 2021.

“The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant,” said the UPSC.