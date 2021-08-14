UPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Released, Check Dates of Civil Service and Other Exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calendar for the recruitment exams for 2021-22. As per the official notification, The UPSC civil services and Indian Forest Service (IFS) prelims exam will be conducted on June 5 while the notification will release on February 2 and end on February 22. The civil service main exam will be on September 16 and the IFS on November 20.

The NDA and NA as well as CDS exam part I will be conducted on April 10. The last date for the receipt of the application is January 11 and the notification will be released on December 22. Part II will commence on Septemeber 4.

The engineering services and combined geo-scientist preliminary exam will be held on February 20. The main exam for engineering services will be conducted on June 26 and the combined geo-scientist test will commence on June 25.

The ISS and IES exam will be held on June 24 while the Central Armed Police Force will be on August 7. The combined medical services exam will be on July 17 and the CISF AC(Exe) will be on March 13. The detailed calendar is released at upsc.gov.in.

