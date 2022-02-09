UPSC Exam: Know NCERT Books Required to Prepare for IAS Exam

UPSC Exam, Books for UPSC Exam, Every year, hundreds of thousands of people take the prestigious UPSC Prelims and Mains examination. And, many hope to clear it in the first attempt but very succeed. But it’s not impossible to crack the exam in one go. To achieve that milestone, it is important to have access to the latest updated syllabus and best study material for your preparation.

It is just as crucial to know the right study material. Many UPSC aspirants have no idea about books or study material they should start their preparations with. So, to excel in the toughest examination in the country, you must stay updated on the books and other study material.

Clear your base with NCERT Books

UPSC aspirants should read NCERT books from classes 6 to 12. If you do not have much time, read books from classes 9 to 12. This way, you can strengthen your base. When your basics are clear, read the books deeply according to the syllabus.

Do Final Revision with Notes

While preparing for the UPSC exam, make small notes from your books. With this simple tip, the entire syllabus can be easily revised effectively and efficiently. Revision of books is required to achieve success in UPSC. With short notes, the syllabus can be read several times. The notes help you save a lot of time too.

