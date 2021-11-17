UPSC Exam Preparation Tips: Here's The Format and How You Prepare For It

Every year hundreds of thousands of people prepare for one of the most prestigious services in the country that is the civil services exam. However, only some of them get success. All the information related to this examination is available at upsc.gov.in There’s no denying that it’s the toughest exam in the country and is conducted in three stages. After clearing all the three stages, people get appointed at different posts as per their ranks.

Several coaching centres also prepare students for the civil services exam. Some students prepare in coaching and under experts’ guidance and while others also clear the exam by self-study. If you also want to be a part of the UPSC exam in 2022, these tips may help you. There are three stages in the UPSC civil services exam- Prelims, Mains and Interview. The candidates sitting for this exam first have to give preliminary papers. Here are some tips to prepare for the all-important exam.

A person needs to be determined and dedicated to clear the exam.

Prepare yourself mentally and physically. Set targets for yourself and get ready to work hard to achieve them.

It is important to understand the syllabus properly. It will help in collecting important books, subjects, and other material related to it.

Keep yourself up to date with current affairs.

In the UPSC final tally, there is an optional subject for 500 marks. Choose this depending on your choice and future.

NCERT books from classes 6 to 12 play an important role in IAS exams. Read other books along with them.

Making small notes will help in the final revision as well.

The UPSC interview will evaluate the candidates based on qualities of diplomatic skills, communication skills, stress response etc.

