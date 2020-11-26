UPSC Geo-scientist Main Exam Result 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released the combined geo-scientist written exam results 2020 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Those who appeared for the UPSC combined geo-scientist main exam conducted on October 17 and 18 can check the result by visiting the official website.

The result is available in pdf format which candidates will have to download to see whether their roll number is mentioned within the list or not. Those who qualify will be called for an interview/personality test. According to the notification released by the commission, the qualifying candidates will have to submit the detailed application form (DAF) along with the scanned copies of certificates online. UPSC will release the DAF form on its official website on December 14 and the last date to fill the DAF is December 24 till 6 pm.

The commission will release the schedule for the UPSC geo-scientist interview/personality test schedule soon. Candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly for further updates. Candidates are also advised to keep checking their registered mail id.

UPSC combined geo-scientist main exam result 2020: How to check -

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the written results tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the link which reads, ‘Examination written results’

Step 4: Click on the link for ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020’

Step 5: UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 result will be opened in pdf, read the instruction mentioned and scroll down to check your roll number

Step 6: You can download the result too

Qualifying candidates will have to submit the original certificates relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc. at the time of the personality test. UPSC will release the mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified on its website within 15 days from the date of release of the final result. The mark sheet will remain available on the website for 60 days.