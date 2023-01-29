From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Keeping yourself updated on what is happening around the world is very essential. Be it an important event, incident, or announcement, keeping track of such national and international happenings is vital. From SSC recruitment to UPSC civil services exams or even college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge plays an important role. This is why we have listed out a set of news-making events/happenings to help candidates who are preparing for these exams.

Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final of the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles event on January 27. The Indian pair registered a 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 upset win over two-time Wimbledon champion pair and third-seed American-British pair Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the semifinals.

Blocking BBC Documentary

The Centre ordered YouTube to take down copies of a BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ and also asked Twitter to remove posts related to the film. The two-part BBC documentary has come under question for its lopsided portrayal of the Gujarat riots and— against the Supreme Court verdict on the matter— holding the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi personally responsible for the violence.

India-China Border Row

The current situation along the India-China border in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is stable remains to be unpredictable because of the absence of delineation of borders, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lieutenant general RP Kalita has said. The Eastern Command takes care of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors. China’s attempt to build a road on the Doklam plateau in the year 2017 resulted in a India-China standoff, triggering tensions between the two neighbours.

Pathaan Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has shattered all the records at the box office by becoming the biggest Bollywood opener of all time. The much-awaited film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has now beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2’s box office record in just three days of its release. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. According to Pinkvilla, the film managed to earn more than Rs 35 crores net on Friday. With a three-day total of around Rs 160 crore nett, Pathaan has reportedly surpassed the weekend records previously held by Baahubali 2 (Rs 127 crore) and KGF 2 (Rs 140 crore).

Locals Protest in Joshimath

A large number of people hit the streets of subsidence-hit Joshimath on January 27 to take part in a protest rally against the alleged slow pace of efforts to save the sinking town. The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had given the call for the rally to press for demands of permanent rehabilitation and compensation to affected families. The protesters raised slogans as they took out the rally from the Tapovan taxi stand, crossed through the main road, and gathered at the Ved Vedang ground in Singhdhar ward.

