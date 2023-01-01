CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » UPSC GK Capsule: From COVID-19 Surge to Football Legend Pele’s Death, Know Important Events Of The Week
UPSC GK Capsule: From COVID-19 Surge to Football Legend Pele’s Death, Know Important Events Of The Week

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 17:30 IST

New Delhi, India

UPSC GK Capsule: Here is a list of curated news-making events to help aspirants and candidates looking to clear these exams in their preparation

It is essential to keep yourself updated on what is happening worldwide, be it events, incidents, or important announcements from national and international tournaments. From UPSC civil services to SSC recruitment exams, college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions play an important role in almost every exam. Here is a list of curated news-making events to help aspirants and candidates looking to clear these exams in their preparation.

US President Biden signs $1.7 trillion spending bill; Ukraine aid features prominently

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill on December 29 that will keep the US government funded through the next fiscal year - including another large package specifically for the Ukraine war effort. The bill includes $45 billion in emergency military and economic aid for Ukraine, which is battling a full-scale Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Washington earlier this month to plead for increased US aid.

Covid Surge in China

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases, the US joined the list of countries imposing mandatory tests for travellers from China after Beijing lifted an overseas travel ban amidst rising covid cases. However, the European Union’s health agency said on December 29 it believed mandatory Covid tests for travellers arriving in the EU from China at present were “unjustified".

Brazilian Football star Pele dies at 82

Brazilian football legend Pele, who rose from poverty to become one of the most influential sporting figures of the last century, died on December 29 at the age of 82. He was undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021 at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital. In a statement, the hospital said that Pele died of multiple organ failure because of cancer. The football legend scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup appearances. He is a three-time world champion, winning the title in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Indian Cuisine Ranked 5thBest in World by TasteAtlas

Indian cuisine has been awarded the fifth best in the world, according to an online survey conducted by Taste Atlas. Italy ranks first, followed by Greece, Spain, Japan, and then the US. TasteAtlas is a traditional food travel guide that covers authentic recipes, food reviews and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes.

Belarus Claims Shooting Down Ukrainian Missile

Belarus’ state-run BelTA news agency reported that a Ukrainian S-300 missile fell on the territory of Belarus. The country claimed that the missile’s debris was discovered in a village in the western Brest region that borders Ukraine and Poland. The report comes at a time when Ukraine reportedly shot down several Russian missiles targeted at its infrastructure.

