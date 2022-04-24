UPSC GK Capsule: From New Solar Power to Vacation Suggestion by PM, Check Top Events of the Week

With just two months left for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2022 preliminary exam, revision and keeping a track of current affairs is of utmost importance. Right from new solar plant to Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Award, here is your weekly dose of current affairs.

PM Modi Inaugurates 500 KV Solar Plant

The nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Samba entered into the ‘modern history’ of India on Sunday as country’s first “carbon neutral panchayat” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation 500 KV solar plant, installed in a record time of nearly three weeks. Modi, inaugurated the solar power plant amid cheer and applause from the people. The prime minister said that Palli has shown the way to the country for achieving carbon neutral state.

India Suspends Tourist Visas Issued to Chinese Nationals

India has suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals, global airlines body IATA told its member carriers on April 20. India has been raising with China the plight of approximately 22,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities who are unable to go back for physical classes. However, the neighbouring country has till date refused to let them enter. In a circular issued on April 20 regarding India, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, ”Tourist visas issued to nationals of China (People’s Republic) are no longer valid.”

PM Modi’s ‘Vacation Suggestion’ in Mann ki Baat

Imploring Indians to visit local museums during holidays and connect with their past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 88th ‘Mann ki Baat’ hailed the opening up of the Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay on Sunday. “The country has got a ‘Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay’, it has been opened for the people of the country. It’s a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it’s connecting the youth of the country with them,” he said. The Prime Minister asked people to visit their local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag #MuseumMemories, online. The leader said people were donating many items to museums and adding to the cultural heritage of India.

PM Modi to Receive 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on Sunday to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at the annual 80th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony. The new award shall be conferred to Modi at a function to be jointly organised by the late Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratisthan, Pune and Hridayesh Arts. The announcement of the new award and other awardees was made by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar here, to be given away on April 24, the 80th death anniversary of his father, Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, at the event to be presided over by Usha Mangeshkar.

China Covid Death Toll Rises as Beijing Warns of ‘Grim’ Situation

Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started, while China’s capital Beijing warned of a “grim” situation with rising infections. The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

India’s Jehan Daruvala Second in Imola after Close Battle in Sprint Race

India’s Jehan Daruvala only just missed out on victory on Saturday, with the Red Bull-backed racer coming away with a second-placed finish in the Sprint race of the Formula 2 championship’s Imola round. The 23-year-old, who started third, rocketed off the line to slot into second behind Marcus Armstrong, who took the lead after Sprint race pole-sitter Logan Sargeant made a tardy getaway and dropped to fifth.

