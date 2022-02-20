UPSC GK Capsule: Here are the Important Events of the Week

The registration process of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE 2022 is about to end on February 22. The commission has also increased the number of vacancies to 1011 from the earlier 861. Candidates must remain up to date with the current news events as the exam approaches. Here’s your weekly dose of news of the past week:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Russia and Ukraine are currently in a state of war following the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The crisis is now reaching a critical inflection point with both the European stability and East-West future relations hanging in the balance. The Biden administration has said that an invasion could happen at any moment, with a possible target date of Wednesday. Washington was evacuating almost all of its embassy staff in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. Ukraine has also temporarily closed the checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling.

Polls India

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand assembly elections have already begun. The elections will be completed in seven phases. Voting has already started in UP from February 10 while in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa elections have been held in a single phase on February 14. Voting in Manipur will take place in two phases from February 27. The results of all the assembly polls will be declared on March 10.

India Second Team to Win 100 Matches in T20 international cricket

The India National Cricket team has become the second team in the history of T20 International cricket to win 100 matches. Indian team achieved this under the leadership of senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma. He was appointed as the new captain of the Indian team following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 after Virat Kohli decided to step down from his role. Team India won their 100th T20 International game in the second game of the three-match T20I series against West Indies by 8 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 18.

India UAE trade deal

As part of the India-UAE trade deal, the two nations have agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the UAE. Further, the two nations agreed to enhance cooperation in skill development so as to align with the market needs and address the changing needs for the future of work. They also agreed to set up an India–UAE cultural council to facilitate and promote cross-cultural exchanges, cultural projects, exhibitions, and dialogue between thought leaders of the two countries.

