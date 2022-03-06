UPSC GK Capsule: Know Important Events of the Week

As the preliminary exam date of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam 2022 is nearing by, candidates must continuously keep themselves updated with the latest news to clear the exam. Here’s your weekly dose of news of the past week:

Ukraine, Russia Agree To Evacuate Civilians

Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians last week. During the second round of talks that took place on the Poland-Belarus border saw both sides agreeing to create a way out for civilians.

Shane Warne Death

Australian cricketer Shane Warne died on March 4 in Thailand at the age of 52. He is suspected to have died of a heart attack. A right-arm leg spinner, he was one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

India defeat Pakistan in Women’s World Cup

Team India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their first match of Women’s World Cup 2022. This extended India’s 100 per cent winning run against Pakistan in Women’s World Cup history to four matches.

Mithila Raj becomes first woman cricketer to play in 6 ODI World Cups

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups. She joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad. The 39-year-old made her maiden World Cup appearance in 2000, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and in 2022.

Himachal Pradesh gets first-ever multipurpose rainwater harvesting dam

Himachal Pradesh got its first-ever multipurpose rainwater harvesting dam in Una district. It has been constructed at the cost of Rs 16.38 crores in the Samoor Khad area near village Samoor of the district. It can help 5,580 people living in the water-deficient areas of the state. HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will inaugurate the dam this month.

