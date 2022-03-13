UPSC GK Capsule: Know Key Events of the Week

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam 2022 preliminary exam will be held on June 5. With just a few months left for the competitive exam, candidates must keep themselves updated with the latest news to clear the exam. Here’s your weekly dose of news of the past week:

Gabriel Boric Becomes youngest president of Chile

On March 12, Gabriel Boric Font became Chile’s youngest president at the age of 36. A legal and social sciences graduate from the University of Chile, he was a leftist former student leader. Font has been sworn at the National Congress in Valparaiso, about 100 km from the capital Santiago and will serve until 2026.

Also read| UPSC Allows Civil Services Prelims 2022 Aspirants to Apply for Change in Exam Centre

Advertisement

Assembly election 2022 results

The assembly elections of 2022 results were announced on March 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Chief Minister seats at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. While Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over Punjab. The Chief Minister elects from UP, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab have already won the polls while the Uttarakhand’s CM elect BJP’ Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost his seat at Khatima.

Ukraine-Russia War Continues

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that the Indian embassy in Ukraine will be relocated to Poland temporarily. This is due to the attacks in western parts of the country. The situation will further be reassessed later. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the recruitment of fighters from Syria and elsewhere who want to volunteer to fight in the war. The Ukrainian government also said that about 20,000 foreigners have joined the country to fight the Russians.

RBI Bars Paytm Payments Bank to Take on new customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Paytm Payments Bank to put a hold on opening new accounts with immediate effect. The bank cited “material" concerns and directed Paytm to appoint an IT audit firm. Paytm Payments Bank would be able to take on new customers only after the RBI permits to do so. It will, however, be after reviewing the IT auditor’s report.

Read| Civil Services Extra Attempt Issue ‘Very Complicated’, UPSC Tells SC

Indian missile lands in Pakistan

India has accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan on March 9 which it said was due to a ‘technical malfunction’. The missile was being tested as part of routine maintenance. Pakistan, however, asked India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad to conduct a protest and also warned of the consequences.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.