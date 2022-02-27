UPSC GK Capsule: Top Events of the Week

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE 2022 preliminary exam will be held on June 5. With just a few months left for the first part of the exam, candidates must keep on scrolling through the latest news as well as revise the past events to get a good score in the exam. Hence, here’s your weekly dose of news of the past week:

War in Ukraine: Sanctions on Russia

With the war in Ukraine continuing, the United States, European Union, and the United Kingdom have imposed several restrictions on Russia. This includes sanctions on Russia’s Central Bank which would limit the Kremlin’s ability to access the more than $600 billion in reserves there. Further, President Joe Biden said new US export limits will deprive Russia of more than half of its current high-tech supply. It also plans to cut key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily shuffles countless billions of dollars among more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.

India abstains from UNSC resolution

India, along with China and the UAE, abstained from the UNSC resolution, while 11 members voted in favour of it. It sought to condemn Russian aggression and called for the immediate cessation of violence and withdrawal of the Russian military from Ukraine. The resolution was thereafter vetoed by Russia. The US has now vowed to take the issue to the General Assembly, where Russia does not have a veto.

India becomes No 1 team in ICC T20I rankings after six years

India claimed the number one rank in the men’s ICC T20I team rankings for the first time in six years. This came after its 3-0 series win over West Indies in Kolkata last week. India surpassed England which had 269 rating points to take the top spot. India previously held the ICC T20I rankings over the format under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership from February 12 to May 3, 2016.

US visa interview

The United States has done away with the requirement of the in-person interview for many visa applicants in India through December 31 this year. The applicants eligible for the waiver are students (F, M, and academic J visas), workers (H-1, H-2, H-3, and individual L visas), as well as culture and extraordinary ability (O, P, and Q visas). Applicants must have previously been issued any category of US visa to be eligible. Further, they must have never been refused a US visa and ineligibility.

