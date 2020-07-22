UPSC IES Exam 2020: Days After Announcing No Vacancies This Year, UPSC Declares to Hold IES Exam in October

UPSC IES Exam 2020 | It was not long back when the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced that there will be no examination for the Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020 due to no vacancies in the department. However, taking a U-turn on their decision, the UPSC has now released an official notice declaring that the IES Exam 2020 will be held in October this year.

The earlier notification announcing no new vacancies came on June 10, when the UPSC reported no new seats in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. The decision has been changed now after a specific request was made by the Department of Economic Affairs.

According to the latest notification, the UPSC IES Exam 2020 will now be conducted between October 16 and 18. The official notification regarding further details about the UPSC IES 2020 will be released on August 11 on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The notification released by UPSC reads, “On a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs, the Commission has reconsidered its earlier decision and has now decided to hold the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 on 16th to 18th October 2020. The Notification of the examination is likely to be issued on 11/08/2020.”

To read the official notification, click on the direct link given here.

Each year, the IES and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams are held together. However, the Commission earlier announced only 47 vacancies for the ISS recruitment alone.

Last year, UPSC announced a total of 65 vacancies under the IES ISS recruitment notification 2019. Out of these, while 32 seats were for IES aspirants, 33 others were for ISS posts.

It is to be noted that an IES aspirant must have a postgraduate level degree in economics and related fields.