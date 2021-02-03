UPSC IES ISS 2020-21 Detailed Application Form Released; Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC ESE 2021 DAF online application form on its official website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified the UPSC ESE / ISS Mains 2021, can download the detailed application form through the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The facility to download UPSC ESE 2021 DAF has been made available on upsc.gov.in from February 2, 2021. The last date to fill the application form is February 12, 2021. All the candidates are advised to fill the UPSC ESE 2021 DAF by 6 pm of February 12. Before applying online, the candidates must read all the instructions provided in the application form available on the official website.

Below is the link to download UPSC ESE 2021 DAF is given below:

UPSC IES DAF 2020 Login: Click Here

Candidates should also scan their respective original documents in 200 DPI, Greyscale format and convert the individual PDF files to 1 MB size before filling in the online Detailed Application Form (DAF). The PDF file created should not be password protected and should be uploaded with DAF's online submission.

UPSC IES/ ISS DAF 2020: How To Fill The Form

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC- www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “What’s New” section.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads: “DAF: Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020”.

Step 4: Fill the UPSC IES ISS DAF form 2020.

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents in the application form.

Step 6: Submit the official form and download the acknowledgement.

The Commission released the results of the written test January 22, 2021, for the examination held in October 2020. All qualified candidates are required to produce original documents at the time of the personality test. The dates of personality tests will be communicated to the candidates on the official website. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates who have been declared successful will first have to register themselves on the relevant page of the Commission's website before filling the online Detailed Application Form and upload the scanned copies of the same certificate/documents in their support.