UPSC IES, ISS 2021 Application Process Closing Soon, Here's How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be closing the application process for Indian Engineering Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams tomorrow on April 27 by 6 pm. UPSC aspirants who have not applied yet can submit their application form at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in before the closing date.

The UPSC IES/ISS 2021 registration process was started on April 7. Those who already have submitted the UPSC IES/ISS 2021 application form but want to withdraw it can do the same between May 4 and May 10 till 6.00 pm. The commission will commence the UPSC IES/ISS 2021preliminary exam on July 16 at various centers across the country. Here’s how you can apply

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021: Application process

Candidates must keep the scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature, IDproofand other important documents handy before proceeding to the application form of UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021.

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Step 3: The UPSC IES/ISS 2021 application requires two-stage of registration. Click on the link for part I registration

Step 4:Read the instructions carefully and proceed with the registration

Step 5: Fill in the required details and generate a user id and password

Step 6: Make a payment of the application fee and proceed for part II of the registration

Step 7: Log in using the user id and password

Step 8: Complete the remaining part of the application and submit

Step 9: Download the UPSC IES/ISS 2021 application form for future reference

A total of 15 seats are available for IES and 11 for ISS. All the applicants will have to qualify for the UPSC IES/ISS 2021preliminary exam to be eligible for the personal interview. The written exam will have 4 papers of 200 marks each and one GS paper of 100 marks and an English paper of 100 marks. The English and GS paper for both the exams, IES as well as ISS are the same, however, the subject-specific paper will be different for both the posts. Read official notification here.

