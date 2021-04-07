UPSC IES, ISS 2021 Notifications 2021 Released for 241 Posts, Prelims in July

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the official notifications for the Indian Engineering Services and Indian Statistical Services exams today. UPSC aspirants can start applying for the UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The application process is open till April 27, 6 pm. Window to withdraw applications will be oepn from May 4 to May 10 till 6 pm.

As per the official notification, the preliminary exam for Engineering Services is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 while the ISS prelims will begin from July 16 at various centres across the country.

Through IES 2021 exam, UPSC expects to fill 215 vacancies including seven vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Through Indian Economic Services a total of 15 posts will be filled and for Indian Statistical Services 11 posts are advertised.

The candidates holding a postgraduate degree in economics, applied economics, business economics, econometric from any recognized university are eligible to apply. those who are in the final year of the qualifying examination can also apply.Candidates should not exceed 30 years, relaxable up to 35 years. The reserved category candidates will be given a relaxation in the upper age limit as per the government norms.

Candidates must keep the scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature, id proof and other required documents handy.

Step 1. Visit the homepage of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on the link for ‘IES/ISS exam 2021’.

Step 3. On the next page click on the link for registration.

Step 4. Read the instructions carefully and proceed

Step 5. Enter the required details and generate user id and password

Step 6. Login using that user id and password and proceed to the application form

Step 8. Complete the remaining part of the application and submit it.

Step 9. Download a copy of the UPSC IES/ISS 2021 application form for further reference

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories and females are exempted from payment of fee.

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination followed by a personal interview. The written exam is comprised of 4 subject-specific papers of 200 marks each and one GS paper of 100 marks and an English paper of 100 marks. The English and GS paper for both the exams IES as well as ISS are the same. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website for further details.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here