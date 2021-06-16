UPSC IFS Main Result Declared, Detailed Application Form for Interview From June 23

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of the Indian Forest Services Main exam 2020. The exam was held from February 28 to March 7 and the result is declared at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for a personality test or interview round. Selected candidates will now have to submit their Order of Preferences for zone(s) or state(s) Cadre through detailed application forms. The DAF will be available from June 23 to July 6.

The preferences once opted and submitted cannot be modified or changed at a later stage, as per the rules.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result. For the remaining candidates, it will up in about 30 days.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their personality test.

Personality tests or interviews of these candidates will be held in “due course" in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The dates of the interview round are not announced yet. The e-summon or call letter for the personality test will be made available in due course, said UPSC.

Further, candidates who qualified for a personality test or interview are required to opt-in or opt-out for publically making available their scores under the Public Disclosure Scheme.

