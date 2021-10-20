UPSC Launches Helpline for SC, ST EWS Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday launched a toll-free helpline to help government job aspirants from economically weaker sections and backward classes among others. The UPSC conducts civil services examination to select the country’s bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers among others and also holds other tests to recruit government officers. “This initiative is also a part of the commission’s endeavour of undertaking queries of such candidates in a friendly manner,” the UPSC said in a statement.

“The candidates of above categories facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any examination/recruitment or for any queries concerning the commission’s examinations/ recruitments, may contact this dedicated helpline for assistance,” it said.

The commission has opened a helpline, toll free number 1800118711, with the objective to assist candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied or are intending to apply for the commission’s examinations or recruitments, the statement said.

The helpline will remain operational on all working days during the office hours, it said. The initiative is part of celebrations under the ’Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

